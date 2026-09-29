Twenty National Experts to mentor Emirati youth ambassadors in China, Japan

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Twenty alumni and Fellows of the National Experts Program (NEP) will mentor young Emiratis participating in the UAE Youth Ambassadors Program (YAP) in China and Japan, transferring their knowledge and guidance to the next generation of national talent.

Together with graduates of the UAE Youth Ambassadors Program participating in the wider mentorship initiative, over a ten-month mentorship journey, they will help create a continuous chain through which knowledge and experience are passed from established national leaders to emerging experts, and from those experts to the next generation of Emirati youth.

In this context, Hend Al Mheiri, Director of National Experts Program Alumni, said, “This collaboration brings together the experience of one generation and the energy of a new generation, building a model based on mutual benefit. Today’s UAE Youth Ambassadors are tomorrow’s experts, and our national expertise is a valuable asset that we have a responsibility to invest in as we prepare the leaders of the future.”

Nawal Almarzooqi, UAE Youth Ambassadors Program Director, said, “This mentorship initiative creates a valuable bridge between a distinguished group of experts and an ambitious generation eager to learn and acquire knowledge. It provides participants with an opportunity to benefit from national expertise, broaden their perspectives, and translate their experiences into ideas for projects capable of contributing to the UAE’s priorities.”

The programme will strengthen participants’ critical thinking, research, and communication skills, while helping them build lasting relationships with their mentors and expand their professional networks.

It will also prepare them to present their ideas with greater clarity and confidence, deepen their cross-cultural understanding through their experiences in China and Japan, and develop projects capable of creating sustainable impact aligned with the UAE’s national development goals.

The seven NEP Fellows taking part are Meera AlMheiri in policy and government services; Ali Alshimmari in energy and renewables; Dr. Mohamed AlAmeri in health and well-being; Sumaya Al Hajeri in public policy and governance; Faisal Al Hawi in technology and innovation; Dr. Mohammad AlShamsi in security; and Mariam Almeraikhi in media and creative industries.

The participating NEP alumni include Asma Al Azri in community development and social services; Dr. Asma Fikri in advanced sciences and the future economy; Hassan Alnoon in technology and innovation; Abdulla Alshehhi in space; and Dr. Faisal AlMarzooqi in water innovation.

Education is represented by Khaled Al Remeithi and Chaltham Ali, while Saood Al Noori brings expertise in energy and renewables.

The mentors also include Abdulla Al Haidan in mobility; Major Eng. Mohamed Zainal in mobility and logistics; Maitha Alkaabi in foreign affairs; Dr. Mohammad Alsharid in Prompt Engineering and Human-AI Co-Design, and Marwah Fadhel in media.

The collaboration extends NEP’s impact beyond its individual cohorts by creating a network through which knowledge and experience can continue to circulate.

It reflects a model in which those who benefit from mentorship later assume responsibility for supporting others, strengthening the continuity of national expertise and preparing more Emiratis to contribute to the country’s future development.