Ministry of Interior showcases smart services at UN Crime Congress

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior is showcasing a range of security, policing and digital projects and solutions at its pavilion participating in the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, harnessing the latest technologies and innovations to develop services and enhance the security ecosystem.

Among the initiatives and technological systems on display is the Cybercrime Platform, which provides a unified digital channel for dealing with cybercrime and online risks.

The platform offers three main services: requesting the filing of a cybercrime report, submitting information on cybercrimes or suspicious online activities, and requesting consultations related to cyber incidents and threats.

The projects and services on display also include the Police Station in Your Phone service through the Ministry of Interior’s MOI UAE smart application.

The service enables members of the public to request the filing of a report electronically without the need to visit a police station.