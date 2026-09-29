Chimaev, Covington to compete for RAF Abu Dhabi title on 14 November

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Real American Freestyle (RAF) Abu Dhabi, the organisation’s first event in the Middle East, will be headlined by Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington competing for the Cruiserweight Crossover Championship on 14th November at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Chimaev, a leading global combat sports star who has competed under the UAE flag since 2023, will compete in front of his home crowd against Covington, a two-time NCAA All-American wrestler, former interim MMA champion and one of RAF’s leading wrestlers.

Both athletes enter the title clash unbeaten in RAF.

The event will also feature leading wrestling and combat sports stars Arman Tsarukyan, Henry Cejudo, Jordan Burroughs, Kyle Snyder and Abdulrashid Sadulaev, with their opponents and further bouts to be announced in the coming weeks.

The inaugural RAF Abu Dhabi event marks the beginning of a five-year partnership between Real American Freestyle, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the UAE Wrestling Federation.

It follows RAF international events in Tbilisi, Georgia, and Moscow, Russia, as the organisation continues to expand its global professional wrestling platform.