UAE women’s padel team defeats Lebanon at Aichi–Nagoya 2026

NAGOYA, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE women’s padel team recorded its first victory at the Asian Games Aichi–Nagoya 2026 after Fatima Al Janahi and Aisha Al Awadhi defeated Lebanon’s Lilia Msayki and Maria Bredi in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6, in the first round of the women’s doubles competition.

Al Awadhi said the strong understanding between her and Al Janahi was a key factor in the victory, adding that winning their opening match provided a positive boost and helped them settle into the competition.

She said the most difficult moment came in the second set when the UAE pair, leading 5-4 and serving for the match, lost serve before regaining their composure and securing the victory.

Al Awadhi added that their focus is now on preparing carefully for the next match and continuing to represent the UAE strongly.

Al Janahi described the start as positive, saying teamwork, the ability to perform under pressure and patience were among the main factors behind the result.

She added that the pair will prepare mentally and physically for their next match against one of the competition’s leading teams.

In archery, Aisha Al Ali advanced from the women’s individual 1/24 elimination round after defeating Jennifer Maia da Cruz of Timor-Leste 6-0, before losing 6-4 to Chinese Taipei’s Hsin-Tzu Hsu in the Round of 16.

Hessa Al Awadhi exited in the 1/24 elimination round after a narrow 6-5 defeat to Thailand’s Punika Jongkraijak, while Khalifa Al Kaabi lost 6-2 to the Philippines’ Jervin Colleen Nigel Garcia in the men’s individual competition at the same stage.

In shooting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum finished 21st in the men’s individual trap competition with 113 targets, while Yahya Al Muhairi placed 24th with 112.

In esports, the UAE League of Legends team, comprising Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Harib Al Mundhiri, Butti Al Mansoori, Khalifa Al Dhaheri, Faris Al Mazrouei and Mohammed Al Matrooshi, opened its Group A campaign with a 1-0 victory over Malaysia before losing 1-0 to Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

The UAE has won two athletics medals at the Games. Mariam Kareem claimed gold in the women’s 400-metre hurdles in 54.31 seconds, setting a new Games record and the world-leading under-20 time for 2026, while Sulaiman Abdulrahman took silver in the men’s 400 metres in 44.99 seconds.

On Wednesday, the UAE will begin its golf campaign, with Jonathan Selvaraj, Ryan Ahmed and Wissam Moulan competing in the men’s individual event, and Asia Salim, Intisar Rich and Jaimie Camero representing the UAE in the women’s competition.

In padel, Al Janahi and Al Awadhi will face Japan’s Saki Tsukamoto and Kai Tokumoto in the women’s doubles, while Faris Al Janahi and Abdullah Al Abdullah will meet the Philippines’ Abdulqaher Alyan and Raymark Golfo in the men’s doubles.

China continues to lead the medal standings with 247 medals, including 140 gold, followed by Japan with 178 and the Republic of Korea with 95.