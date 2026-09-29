FTA sets 2027 e-Invoicing deadlines based on business revenues

DUBAI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has urged businesses subject to the e-Invoicing System to accelerate the necessary steps to join the system and comply with the specified implementation deadlines.

The call came during an expanded awareness meeting organised by the FTA in Dubai, attended by more than 700 representatives of Accredited e-Invoicing Service Providers, companies and entities subject to the system, as well as FTA officials and experts.

The meeting enabled participants to learn about accredited providers and select suitable services, while explaining the legal and regulatory framework and the process for joining the system through the EmaraTax platform.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director-General of the FTA, said the e-Invoicing System represents a significant step in strengthening voluntary tax compliance through secure and effective digital mechanisms while simplifying, standardising and automating invoicing processes.

He said the pilot phase tested the system’s readiness, integration procedures and user experience as part of a phased strategy designed to ensure a smooth transition to mandatory implementation.

The FTA confirmed that businesses subject to the system with revenues of AED50 million or more must appoint an Accredited Service Provider no later than 30th October 2026 and implement e-Invoicing by 1st January 2027.

Businesses with revenues below AED50 million must appoint an Accredited Service Provider by 31st March 2027 and implement the system no later than 1st July 2027.

The FTA urged businesses to begin preparations early by selecting an appropriate provider, completing contractual and technical integration procedures and finalising the required steps through EmaraTax to ensure compliance with the e-Invoicing requirements.