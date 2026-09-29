FHS World 2026 explores investment, growth opportunities

DUBAI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Future Hospitality Summit – FHS World 2026 opened in Dubai on Tuesday, bringing together investors, industry leaders and decision-makers from around the world to explore investment and growth opportunities and exchange insights on the future of the hospitality sector.

Representatives of companies organising and participating in the summit told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the opening day that the event plays an important role in strengthening connections, building partnerships and exploring opportunities for growth and expansion.

They also expressed optimism about the discussions, opportunities and new partnerships expected to emerge over the summit’s three days.

Ali Shahid, CEO of The Bench, organiser of the Future Hospitality Summit, said Dubai has been home to the summit since its launch in 2005, expressing his pleasure at returning to Madinat Jumeirah, where its journey began, to mark its 22nd edition.

He welcomed around 1,000 participants from 50 countries, saying the gathering reinforces Dubai’s position as a global platform for dialogue on hospitality investment and brings together leading investors, industry leaders and decision-makers from around the world.

“We look forward to what the next three days will bring in terms of partnerships, deals and new ideas,” Shahid said. “We are proud that Dubai continues to host FHS World and remains home to an event that brings together leading players in hospitality and investment.”

Bani Haddad, Founder and Co-CEO of Aleph Hospitality, said Dubai is the company’s headquarters and the base from which it has expanded its operations and built its presence across the Middle East and Africa.

“We have participated in FHS World for many years because it is a platform that brings hotel owners, investors and operators together in Dubai to help shape the future of the hospitality sector,” he said.

“We are pleased to announce today, during FHS World, that Aleph Hospitality has taken over the management of Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai. This strengthens our presence in our home market and gives us the opportunity to manage a hotel with a long history and an established position within Dubai’s evolving hospitality landscape.

“This announcement comes at an exceptional stage for Aleph Hospitality as we continue to accelerate our growth. Since the beginning of the year, we have signed agreements to manage more than 1,300 hotel rooms across nine hotels, reflecting the continued momentum of our business and our expansion plans in the region.”

Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer of Rove Hotels, said Rove has been committed over the past five years to supporting the Future Hospitality Summit in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia and was pleased to return for the 2026 edition.

“The summit provides an important platform to showcase our brands to leading industry figures and investors,” he said. “As it does every year, it also gives us the opportunity to build new relationships, strengthen existing ones and reconnect with many familiar faces over the next three days.”

Eddy Tannous, Chief Operating Officer of Rotana, said FHS World 2026 consistently provides an important opportunity for in-depth discussions and building meaningful relationships.

He noted that the summit offers a more personal and interactive environment than some larger exhibitions and events, while stressing that those events remain an important part of the industry ecosystem.

“In the current environment, our role is to continue supporting Dubai and the Middle East as a global destination for travel and hospitality,” Tannous said.

“Every event and exhibition dedicated to travel and hospitality sends a clear message that the region is full of opportunities and experiences worth discovering, and we are pleased that this summit is being held in Dubai once again this year.”