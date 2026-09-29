MoHAP launches 'Community Participation in Zero Bureaucracy' initiative

DUBAI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched the “Community Participation in Zero Bureaucracy” initiative, introduced by the UAE Government to strengthen the public’s role in assessing how federal entities simplify procedures, accelerate transactions and improve services and customer experience.

The initiative enables customers with direct experience of MoHAP services to share their views and evaluate their experience, strengthening transparency and credibility while providing a realistic assessment of how streamlined procedures affect service quality and completion times.

Results of the community assessment will also form a key component in evaluating federal entities under the Zero Bureaucracy Award.

MoHAP’s participation reflects an approach that places customers at the centre of government service development, transforming their role from service recipients into active partners in evaluating and improving services.

Abdullah Ahli, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector and Head of MoHAP’s Zero Bureaucracy Team, said the initiative reflects the Ministry’s commitment to engaging community members and partners in developing its service ecosystem and ensuring that improvements make people’s lives easier.

He said Zero Bureaucracy extends beyond simplifying procedures to developing a government model that measures service success from the community’s perspective and according to the impact of improvements.

Ahli added that listening to customers and their first-hand experiences helps identify opportunities for improvement, enhance service quality and reinforce the UAE Government’s approach based on transparency, agility and responsiveness to evolving global government practices.

The initiative targets individuals, companies, entrepreneurs, retirees and People of Determination. Participants must not be employees of a federal government entity and must have previously used a MoHAP service or completed a procedure with the Ministry.

MoHAP continues to promote the initiative through its official channels and digital platforms to broaden participation and strengthen the community’s contribution to improving government services.

The Ministry stressed that customer views and feedback are central to continuous service development and to delivering services that are easier, faster and more efficient.