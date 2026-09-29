Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City earns Magnet Recognition for nursing excellence

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), part of PureHealth, has earned Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), becoming the second hospital in the UAE to receive the designation and joining 30 healthcare organisations outside the United States recognised for nursing excellence.

The recognition strengthens SSMC’s position as one of the UAE’s leading providers of serious and complex care and reflects its continued investment in quality, workforce development and improved patient outcomes.

It also supports Abu Dhabi’s ambition to strengthen its position as a global healthcare destination.

SSMC’s nursing workforce comprises more than 1,500 registered nurses representing over 30 nationalities, with 97 percent holding a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Marwan Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of SSMC, said achieving Magnet Recognition marks an important milestone reflecting the hospital’s commitment to a culture of excellence, innovation and accountability.

He said the recognition reinforces SSMC’s position as a provider of world-class healthcare and supports Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become a global medical hub.

Al Kaabi added that SSMC will continue focusing on improving patient outcomes and experience and creating sustainable impact for the communities it serves.

Zulaikha Al Hosani, Chief Nursing Officer at SSMC, said the achievement reflects the collective efforts of nurses and team members throughout the hospital’s journey towards Magnet Recognition.

She praised the nursing workforce’s professionalism, resilience and dedication to improving patient outcomes and advancing nursing practice, adding that the designation recognises both SSMC’s achievements and the culture of excellence its teams have built.