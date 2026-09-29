Arab Youth Center selects 100 Global Youth Water Envoys from 75 countries ahead of 2026 UN Water Conference

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Youth Center (AYC) today announced the selection of 100 young leaders representing 75 countries across six global regions for the Global Youth Water Envoys Program.

The cohort will prepare to contribute youth perspectives and recommendations to the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, co-hosted by the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Senegal in Abu Dhabi from 8th to 10th December.

Selected from over 2,000 applicants, the Envoys bring experience in research, public policy, engineering, entrepreneurship and community programmes.

They will undertake a structured learning journey during October and November, combining foundational training with specialised study aligned with the conference’s six Interactive Dialogues.

The cohort was formally welcomed during a virtual press conference and Welcome Ceremony.

Opening remarks were delivered by Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Center, and Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability.

Eng. Fatima Al Hallami, Executive Director of the AYC, presented the programme’s selection milestones and learning journey.

Representatives of the programme’s enabling partners and two selected Envoys also addressed the gathering.

Launched by AYC during the UN High-Level Political Forum in New York in July 2026, the programme is organised in strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and supported by the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), WaterAid and Green Youth Africa Organization.

It prepares young people to contribute to global water policy discussions and advance Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation for all.

Addressing the selected Envoys during the virtual press conference, Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi said, “The Global Youth Water Envoys will attend the 2026 United Nations Water Conference as informed contributors, prepared to challenge assumptions and represent the realities of communities that are too often discussed without being adequately heard.

"The value of their participation will be defined by the knowledge they bring, the rigour of their preparation and their ability to translate experience into proposals that decision-makers can act upon. This programme reflects the UAE’s commitment to equipping young people to contribute meaningfully to international cooperation and influence the decisions that will shape their future.”

The programme connects the Envoys’ professional and community experience with the international discussions taking place at the conference.

Speaking during the press conference, Abdulla Balalaa said, “With this programme, the UAE is launching a platform where young leaders can deeply engage in global water diplomacy in a constructive and transformative way, towards the 2026 UN Water Conference and beyond. For too long, youth voices have been on the side lines, listening to speeches and taking notes. That ends now. We want you to speak your mind. We want you to challenge yourself. We want you to bring forward new ideas. And we want you to be part of the decision-making. Because you are the generation that will not only inherit the decisions we make today. You will be the generation to shape what comes next.

"The Envoys bring perspectives grounded in research, public institutions, community delivery and direct exposure to water challenges across regions. As we advance towards Abu Dhabi, our focus is to equip them to contribute to the substance and outcomes of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference.”

The cohort spans six global regions, with representation from Africa, the Arab States, and Asia and the Pacific. Countries represented include Morocco, Jordan, Sierra Leone, Palestine, Indonesia, the Solomon Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, along with Bolivia and the Netherlands.

The Envoys bring knowledge of hydrology, environmental law, engineering and water governance, alongside practical experience in public institutions, international organisations and community programs.

The cohort also includes founders developing water-related ventures and initiatives.

This mix of backgrounds will support peer learning throughout the programme, allowing participants to examine water priorities through scientific, policy, financial and community perspectives.

Following an initial assessment of eligibility and application completeness, shortlisted applications underwent an extensive and detailed review process conducted by an independent selection committee comprising 20 representatives from 12 leading partner organisations across the water and youth sectors.

The multi-stage process was designed to ensure a fair, transparent and unbiased assessment of all eligible applications, drawing on diverse expertise from organisations including AJPEAS, GAYO, the International Secretariat for Water, IWA, the Latin America and the Caribbean Youth Parliament for Water, the UN Major Group for Children and Youth, UNEP, UNESCO, UNICEF, WaterAid, WaterAid Pan Africa, and the World Water Council.

The virtual learning journey will begin with foundational training before progressing into specialised tracks. Live sessions will be supported by independent learning resources, practical work and coaching.

Outlining the programme during the press conference, Eng. Fatima Al Hallami said, “At the Arab Youth Center, our responsibility is to make this experience valuable for every envoy. We want you to understand how global water policy takes shape and where your expertise can contribute. The learning journey we have developed with Bon Education is designed around that purpose.”

She added, “We have placed practical application at the centre of this approach. When you examine a water technology, for example, you will consider its financing and its use in a community. You will draw on different perspectives to understand what makes an idea work in practice."

The Envoys’ contributions highlighted opportunities to strengthen water governance through scientific evidence and investment.

Fatima Behzad Afghan, an Envoy from the UAE, works on the planning and design of stormwater and wastewater infrastructure and serves as President of the Dubai Municipality Youth Council.

Speaking about the priorities she hopes to bring to the conference, she said, “Attracting investment in water infrastructure requires clear frameworks that reduce risk and recognise the long-term value of resilient systems. I hope the conference advances public-private partnerships that support wastewater and stormwater projects, with water reuse and future growth built into national planning. Learning from peers across the sector will help me contribute to these discussions.”

Lissong Diop, an Envoy from Senegal, is a PhD student researching how Earth observation and artificial intelligence can help assess water availability in the Ferlo pastoral region.

On bringing this knowledge into water decisions, she said, “Making scientific data accessible can help more people contribute to water decisions. Earth observation offers valuable evidence, while pastoral communities bring knowledge rooted in experience. Through this programme, I hope to explore how both can inform water governance, drawing on Senegal’s experience and learning from other regions.”

The Envoys’ learning and discussions will feed into six thematic youth statements and a consolidated Global Youth Water Statement. These outputs will bring together evidence, shared priorities and recommendations developed across the cohort in preparation for their conference contributions.

The Global Youth Water Envoys Program is organised and led by the Arab Youth Center in strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

CIFF, GAYO and WaterAid serve as enabling partners, with Bon Education supporting the programme’s learning design and capacity-building delivery.