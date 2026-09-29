UAE Minister of Justice launches guiding principles for use of AI systems by law firms at UN Crime Congress

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Justice and President of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, today launched the “Guiding Principles for the Use of Artificial Intelligence Systems by Law Firms” initiative on the sidelines of the Congress, currently underway at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The launch took place in the presence of Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of The UAE Cabinet, alongside a number of senior officials, legal professionals and representatives of the media.

The initiative is aligned with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Declaration and its emphasis on the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

It reflects the UAE's firm belief that the integration of advanced technologies into the justice sector should be guided by clear professional and ethical responsibilities, ensuring that innovation serves as a tool to strengthen justice, enhance the quality of legal services, and safeguard the rights and interests of clients and stakeholders.

Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi said, “This initiative reflects the UAE's commitment to promoting the responsible use of artificial intelligence in legal practice and encouraging the adoption of international best practices. At the same time, it is aligned with relevant global principles and standards, as well as the national regulatory frameworks governing the use of artificial intelligence in the UAE.”

He added, “At the heart of these principles lies a simple but fundamental principle: people must remain at the centre of justice. No matter how advanced technology becomes, professional responsibility cannot be delegated. The outputs generated by artificial intelligence systems must always be subject to careful human review, verification and oversight. Lawyers remain responsible for ensuring the accuracy and suitability of these outputs, as well as assessing their impact on the rights and interests of clients and stakeholders.

“Through this initiative, we seek to promote an approach that combines the capabilities of artificial intelligence with the professional judgement of lawyers, enhancing the accuracy and quality of legal work while safeguarding confidentiality and protecting the rights of all parties.”

The initiative is intended to serve as both an incentive and a practical reference for law firms operating in the UAE as they expand the responsible use of artificial intelligence technologies.

It sets out ten core principles that provide a clear framework for the adoption and responsible use of AI systems by law firms.

The principles are designed to support informed professional practices and enable law firms to benefit from the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence while maintaining public confidence and trust in legal services.