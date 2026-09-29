Dubai supports development of digital solutions: Create Apps winners

DUBAI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Previous winners of the Create Apps Championship have highlighted Dubai’s role as an inspiring environment for innovation that enables entrepreneurs to develop advanced digital solutions and transform promising ideas into scalable businesses.

Their comments come as Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy prepares for the award ceremony of the championship’s third edition on 7th October.

The entrepreneurs said Dubai’s advanced digital infrastructure, transparent data environment and proactive regulatory framework enable startups to test ideas, address real market challenges and develop more efficient and scalable business models.

Organised by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the Create Apps Championship supports digital talent and entrepreneurs through specialised training and mentorship, connections with investors and partners, and funding to develop and launch winning applications.

Mariam Khalifa Alnuaimi, Co-Founder of Boom, said Dubai’s innovation ecosystem played a key role in transforming Boom from an idea into a scalable venture, providing access to institutions, mentorship and platforms such as Expand North Star.

Mariam Mohammed Almarri, Co-Founder of Boom, said winning Dubai’s App of the Year 2025 and Most Impactful App helped turn the project from an early-stage concept into a working product, while providing greater visibility, credibility and access to Dubai’s technology and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Rakesh Mavath, Co-Founder and CEO of Takeem, said participation in the championship gave the company credibility, exposure and access to enterprise players, government stakeholders and investors.

He added that Takeem has since onboarded more than 100,000 units representing over AED9 billion in annual rental value, supported by Dubai’s digital data, payment and regulatory infrastructure.

Bassem Nassif, Founder of The Intern, said feedback from championship judges and mentors helped refine the platform’s business model and sharpen its proposition to enterprise clients, partners and investors.

He added that Dubai’s digital transformation environment had given the company the confidence to expand regionally, including plans in Egypt and the United Kingdom.

Mahra Al Hosani, Founder and CEO of Pharmedic, said the championship supported the company in strengthening the digital delivery of healthcare services and expanding access to precision medicine.

She added that the initiative connected Pharmedic with strategic partners, healthcare regulators and advisers, while also enabling it to participate in the Try Everything startup event in the Republic of Korea and engage with the global innovation ecosystem.

The entrepreneurs said Dubai’s infrastructure, forward-looking policies and connections between startups, institutions, investors and global markets continue to provide a strong platform for developing and scaling digital businesses.