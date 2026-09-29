EHS to launch 'Shaping the Future of Primary Healthcare' conference tomorrow

DUBAI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Health Services (EHS) will organise the inaugural Shaping the Future of Primary Healthcare conference in Dubai on Wednesday, bringing together primary healthcare leaders, specialist physicians and other stakeholders.

The conference will highlight the future of primary healthcare, bring key challenges and proposed solutions to wider public attention, and raise awareness of its role as the first point of contact for accessing healthcare.

The programme will feature discussions on medical trends in primary healthcare led by a group of experts, as well as E-Rapid Care, which provides immediate services for urgent cases, including prompt medical consultations and home delivery of medication.

The service helps address prolonged waiting times for treatment and overcrowding in hospital emergency departments.

The conference will also examine the use of artificial intelligence in mental healthcare and AI-assisted management of chronic diseases.