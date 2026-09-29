Hub71, Unilabs partner to advance health technologies in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) --Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has partnered with Unilabs, one of Europe’s leading diagnostics companies, to accelerate the development and commercial adoption of new health technologies in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership connects startups with Unilabs’ clinical and industry expertise, with initial collaborations spanning mental health, preventive care and biological-age testing.

Unilabs has joined Hub71+ Life Sciences, Hub71’s specialist ecosystem for HealthTech and life sciences startups, as an anchor market partner, giving companies access to its diagnostic and imaging capabilities, clinical expertise and healthcare network.

Through the partnership, Unilabs will work with startups to explore technology integrations, proofs of concept and commercial partnerships, creating pathways to test, validate and commercialise new technologies.

It will also provide market insights and mentorship and support scientific development and engagement with the wider life sciences community through its research arm, Unilabs Academy.

The partnership is already generating commercial and clinical opportunities through collaborations with Hub71 startups Takalam, a digital mental health platform, and GlycanAge, a biotechnology company specialising in biological-age diagnostics.

The collaboration with Takalam will mark Unilabs’ first entry into the mental health sector. The two companies are developing a mental health and wellbeing offering combining Takalam’s digital platform with Unilabs’ diagnostic expertise to provide more personalised wellbeing services.

Selected health assessments and testing will provide additional insights to support personalised wellbeing plans and targeted interventions.

Unilabs has also partnered with GlycanAge following clinical evaluation and approval of its technology, introducing the company’s biological-age testing solution across its healthcare network.

The collaboration includes training, clinical education and engagement with healthcare providers and introduces advanced glycan-testing technologies relevant to preventive and functional medicine.

Basma Ahmed AlBadi AlDhaheri, Head of Growth and Value Creation at Hub71, said connecting Unilabs with startups such as Takalam and GlycanAge helps transform startup innovation into economic value for Abu Dhabi.

She added that Hub71 contributes to the growth of the emirate’s life sciences sector by connecting startups with the expertise, infrastructure and market access needed to build and scale from Abu Dhabi.

Salah Bahri, Chief Strategy Officer of Unilabs Middle East, said the partnership gives Unilabs direct access to promising startups in diagnostics, digital health and life sciences and enables it to explore integrating their technologies into its laboratories, healthcare network and services.

Hub71+ Life Sciences was launched in 2025 with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) and the Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) cluster as founding partners.

The ecosystem connects startups with regulators, healthcare providers, investors and industry partners to develop, test and commercialise new BioTech, MedTech and digital health solutions.

Unilabs’ addition as an anchor market partner further strengthens these pathways, helping startups validate technologies, access industry expertise and develop solutions that can be adopted in Abu Dhabi and beyond.