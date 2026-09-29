EAD announces return of Al Sidr Environmental Film Festival to Abu Dhabi for fifth edition

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has announced the return of the Al Sidr Environmental Film Festival for its fifth edition from 9th to 11th October at the Blue Hall at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD).

This year’s festival will be held under the theme “Mend”, inspired by the Arabic verb associated with carefully restoring something of value. In an environmental context, the theme highlights habitat rehabilitation, species recovery, water stewardship, restoring degraded land and transferring ecological knowledge between generations.

The international programme will be led by the Gulf premiere of Werner Herzog’s Ghost Elephants, a National Geographic Documentary Films production first screened at the Venice International Film Festival.

It will also feature Fungi: Web of Life, narrated by Björk; a restored 4K version of Manthan; and recent films that premiered at the 2026 Berlin and Sundance film festivals.

The UAE programme will feature the premiere of Conservation Diaries, a five-part documentary series produced by Connect with Nature, the youth environmental movement founded by EAD with Emirates Nature–WWF.

Filmed across the UAE’s wadis, coastlines, mangrove forests and rural communities, the series follows scientists, volunteers and members of local communities involved in nature conservation. Emirates Nature–WWF will also contribute speakers to the festival programme.

Hosted by NYUAD in collaboration with EAD, the three-day festival will be open to the public and feature international documentaries, fiction, animation and short films, alongside panel discussions, exhibitions and environmental activities.

Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of the Environmental Information, Science and Outreach Management Sector at EAD, said environmental restoration requires knowledge, long-term commitment and cooperation across society.

He said Al Sidr gives audiences an opportunity to engage with these issues through film and understand how environmental challenges relate to choices and actions shaping the shared future.

Nezar Andary, Artistic Director of the festival, said the “Mend” theme guided this year’s selection towards films that go beyond documenting environmental damage to highlight the people, knowledge and relationships involved in restoration.

Filmmaker Sara Dosa will lead a masterclass alongside screenings of two of her films, Fire of Love, the Academy Award-nominated 2022 documentary about volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, and Time and Water, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2026.

The programme will also feature Chuuraa by Evgenia Arbugaeva, which premiered at Berlinale Shorts 2026, as well as family activities featuring environmental animation and discussions on food systems, land, water and restoration.

Since its launch in 2020, Al Sidr has welcomed more than 5,000 attendees and engaged 2,000 students from more than 20 schools across Abu Dhabi.