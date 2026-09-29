UAE to participate in 2026 International Astronautical Congress in Antalya

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE will participate in the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2026), taking place in Antalya, Türkiye, from 5th to 9th October 2026, bringing together leading decision-makers, heads of space agencies, experts, researchers and private-sector representatives from around the world.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, will lead the UAE delegation to the Congress.

The UAE Space Agency is leading the country's participation, alongside a number of government entities, research institutions and national companies, as part of a delegation reflecting the integration of the UAE's space ecosystem and the diversity of its scientific, technological and commercial capabilities.

The participation aims to strengthen international partnerships, expand opportunities for cooperation in science, exploration and advanced technology, and support the growth of the national space economy.

The UAE will also showcase its leading projects and capabilities at the UAE Space Pavilion.