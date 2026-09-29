Mansour bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince discuss fraternal relations

RIYADH, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met today in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was attended by His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries, as well as regional developments.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour was accompanied during the visit by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority; Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement; and a number of senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed later departed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the conclusion of his fraternal visit.

H.R.H. Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and a number of officials were present to bid His Highness farewell.