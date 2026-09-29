Translation strengthens intercultural communication: MBRF

DUBAI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), said International Translation Day represents an important occasion to highlight the strategic role of translation in strengthening communication among peoples and civilisations, expanding access to knowledge and accelerating the transfer of science, ideas and expertise in support of development and innovation.

In a statement marking International Translation Day, observed on 30th September, bin Huwaireb said, “The Foundation believes that translation is a fundamental pillar for enriching Arabic knowledge content, enhancing the openness of our societies to global intellectual and scientific output, and bringing Arab creativity and knowledge to wider audiences.

“From this perspective, we are committed to supporting translation as an investment in knowledge and people and as a means of strengthening the role of the Arabic language in the global knowledge landscape.”

He said the Translation Workshop and Scientific Translation Workshop under the Dubai International Program for Writing are among MBRF’s leading initiatives in this field, helping qualify translators and develop their skills through practical training.

The workshops also support the transfer of literary works and scientific content into and from Arabic, enhancing the quality of translated content and enriching the Arab library with high-quality publications.

Bin Huwaireb added that the Translation Club provides a platform for young translators to exchange expertise and develop their capabilities under the supervision of specialists in the field.

He continued, “On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to continuing to develop initiatives that support the translation movement, build translators’ capabilities and expand the presence of the Arabic language on the international knowledge map.

“We believe that knowledge becomes more impactful when it transcends linguistic and geographical boundaries, and that translation remains an essential bridge for dialogue, understanding and the exchange of expertise among societies and civilisations.”