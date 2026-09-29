Dollar rises to multi-month highs as major currencies fall

CAPITALS, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar rose to multi-month highs against major currencies on Tuesday, supported by volatile oil prices and a rapid rise in US Treasury yields.

The euro fell 0.24 percent to US$1.1344, its lowest level in three months.

Sterling declined 0.2 percent to $1.3228, approaching a three-month low.

The Swiss franc also weakened to 0.8335 per dollar, its lowest level in four months.

The Australian dollar fell 0.44 percent to $0.6988, its lowest level in nearly two months, after briefly rising to $0.7029.

The Japanese yen was steady at 157.43 per dollar.

Oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday, with Brent crude futures climbing above $106 a barrel.