DEWA transforms 76% of services to agentic AI within 90 days

DUBAI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has transformed 16 of its 21 services into agentic artificial intelligence (AI)-powered services in less than 90 days, representing 76 percent of its total service portfolio. The remaining five services will be completed within the next two months.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said that, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, DEWA continues to advance the use of agentic AI across its operations.

He said DEWA is among the first government organisations in the UAE to deploy the technology at this level, moving from AI models that support users and provide information to systems capable of autonomously executing end-to-end tasks and operations.

Al Tayer added that DEWA began its AI journey in 2017 and later launched a roadmap aimed at becoming the world’s first AI-native utility, helping improve performance, productivity and stakeholder experience.

The 16 enhanced services include electricity and water activation of supply, two services for responding to electricity and water technical notifications, and 13 services supported by the payment reconciliation framework.

For electricity and water activation, which processes around 210,000 transactions annually, required customer inputs were reduced from 10 to three, while customer journey steps fell from nine to three and completion time dropped from about eight minutes to two minutes, making the process 75 percent faster.

Payment reconciliation, which supports 13 DEWA services and processes around 13.3 million transactions annually, has been transformed into an integrated system that processes and validates data, detects anomalies, manages exceptions and monitors operations around the clock.

The daily reconciliation cycle has consequently been reduced from around four hours to 12 minutes, representing a 95 percent improvement in processing time.

For electricity and water technical notifications, DEWA redesigned case assignment through an intelligent system that receives, classifies and verifies requests and coordinates workflows through to resolution. The process has moved from reliance on 16 coordinators to fully autonomous execution around the clock.