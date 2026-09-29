LIVEX 2026 opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The inaugural Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026) opened today at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Organised by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the exhibition runs until 1st October and brings together government leaders, investors, developers, entrepreneurs and experts from around the world to showcase the latest solutions and projects aimed at enhancing quality of life, expanding investment opportunities and developing more sustainable cities and communities.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of senior officials and representatives of government entities and the private sector, amid broad international participation reflecting Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global destination for urban development, investment and quality of life.

In his opening remarks, Al Shorafa said Abu Dhabi continues, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to build on the development legacy established by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who placed people at the heart and purpose of development.

Al Shorafa said Abu Dhabi’s ambition is to become the world’s most liveable destination by providing an integrated environment combining advanced infrastructure, education and healthcare services and public spaces, while strengthening community belonging and preserving local identity.

He said this would further establish the emirate as an attractive home for families, talent, entrepreneurs and innovators.

Al Shorafa noted that achieving this ambition requires integrated government efforts and stronger partnerships with the private sector, stressing that liveability and investment are closely interconnected.

He explained that attractive living environments help draw talent, encourage population stability and support business growth, while investment in infrastructure and services contributes to thriving communities and a stronger economy.

He said LIVEX was launched to provide an international platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise and exploring opportunities for cooperation, stressing that its success would be measured by the partnerships, projects and ideas it generates and their tangible impact on people’s lives.

Over three days, LIVEX 2026 is showcasing initiatives, projects and investment opportunities across six main themes: Liveability, Culture, Education, Economy, Energy and Health.

The exhibition is also examining the future of urban development and the role of innovation and technology in advancing cities and enhancing community wellbeing.

Its programme includes strategic panel discussions, presentations of development projects and initiatives, and meetings bringing together decision-makers, investors and representatives of key sectors, providing opportunities to exchange expertise, explore cooperation and establish partnerships that further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for liveability and investment.

According to figures published on the exhibition’s official website, LIVEX 2026 is expected to attract more than 20,000 participants from over 50 countries and more than 1,500 investors, with over 40 exhibitors and 100 global speakers taking part.