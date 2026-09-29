Simple design changes boost play by 65%: Family Minister says at LIVEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, said during a panel discussion on the opening day of the Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026) that a family-friendly city is measured not by its landmarks, but by how well it serves everyday life and the needs of family members of all ages and abilities.

She said parks, streets and public spaces should be comfortable, safe and accessible to everyone.

Suhail explained that, as part of collaborative efforts in Abu Dhabi, work began to assess the needs of families and children and how they use public spaces through a project launched in 2023 covering around 23 locations across the emirate.

The project sought to test ways of improving the design of these spaces and maximising their benefit to families.

She said one residential community was selected as a pilot site, where simple design changes resulted in a 65 percent increase in play, a roughly 42 percent reduction in screen use and a threefold increase in the number of younger children using the space.

She stressed that the changes in design had a direct impact on user behaviour.

Suhail highlighted the importance of integrated government efforts to design inclusive cities that respond to the needs of different segments of society while recognising that these needs change throughout life.

Children grow up, parents grow older, and roles and responsibilities within families change, she said, requiring cities to be capable of adapting to these transitions.

She noted that the family has always been a priority in the UAE, but that the issue has gained greater importance in recent years in response to societal developments.

People of Determination are an integral part of the family, she added, stressing that meeting their needs, as well as those of children and families, requires cooperation across government entities and sectors.

Suhail said inclusion must be embedded from the earliest stages of planning and design rather than added at the end.

She pointed to the development of a Family-Friendly City Framework in Abu Dhabi through joint cross-sector efforts, comprising five goals, 15 strategies and 63 actions covering housing, mobility, health, education and governance.

She said the framework focuses on four main groups: People of Determination; children from birth to eight years of age, as well as pregnant women; families and caregivers; and senior citizens.

Addressing the needs of these groups from the outset does not benefit them alone, she said, but ultimately contributes to creating a city for everyone.

The panel was held under the title “Access is not an amenity: Designing cities for everybody, and every stage of a life”.