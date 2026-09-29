Emirates Environmental Group celebrates 35 years of environmental leadership

DUBAI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) has celebrated its 35th anniversary, marking more than three decades of environmental initiatives, community engagement and partnerships supporting sustainability in the UAE.

The event brought together government representatives, ambassadors, consuls-general, business leaders, sustainability professionals, EEG members, partners and supporters.

Established in 1991, EEG has developed programmes and initiatives spanning recycling, waste management, tree planting, community clean-up campaigns, environmental education and capacity building, while strengthening cooperation among government, businesses, academia and society.

Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, said the organisation’s achievements over more than three decades reflect sustained collective efforts and long-standing partnerships.

She said, “Thirty-five years ago, we began with a simple but powerful conviction: protecting our environment is not the responsibility of one institution, one sector or one generation. It is the responsibility of all of us.”

Al Mar’ashi said concepts including climate action, the circular economy, ESG, net zero and biodiversity conservation have moved from specialist discussions to the centre of government strategies, corporate priorities and public awareness.

She added that EEG’s approach has remained focused on transforming awareness into participation, participation into action and sustained action into measurable impact.

H.H. Sheikh Salim bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Honorary Member of EEG and a long-standing supporter of its programmes, said the organisation’s 35-year journey reflects its success in bringing people and institutions together, raising community awareness and turning environmental responsibility into tangible action.

He stressed that lasting environmental progress depends on cooperation among government, businesses, academia and society, while calling for stronger partnerships, innovation and meaningful action to address future environmental challenges.

Alia Al Harmoodi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), highlighted EEG’s contributions to environmental awareness, community engagement and sustainability in the UAE.

She also presented a commemorative plaque to Al Mar’ashi on behalf of MOCCAE to mark the organisation’s 35th anniversary.

EEG honoured several individuals and organisations for their long-standing support and partnerships, including ABB, Abela and Co, Abu Dhabi Municipality, Al Dhafra TV, Apparel Group, AtkinsRéalis, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Municipality, DUCAB, Fujairah Municipality, MOCCAE, McDonald’s UAE, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and Wasl, among others.

Looking ahead, EEG reaffirmed its commitment to environmental education and community engagement, expanding youth participation, promoting circular economy practices and responsible resource management, protecting biodiversity and deepening corporate involvement in sustainability.

Al Mar’ashi said, “Thirty-five years ago, we planted seeds. Today, we stand together beneath the branches of what those seeds have become. Our responsibility now is to ensure that what we leave behind is stronger, greener and more resilient for those who will come after us.”