Global Council for Tolerance and Peace explores cooperation with Dominican Chamber of Deputies

SANTO DOMINGO, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Alfredo Pacheco, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic, received Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP), and his accompanying delegation at the Chamber’s headquarters in Santo Domingo.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and joint action between the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and the Chamber of Deputies, as well as developing parliamentary initiatives aimed at promoting tolerance, dialogue and peace and bringing peoples closer together.

Pacheco welcomed Al Jarwan and the GCTP delegation and praised the Council’s efforts to promote a culture of tolerance and peace worldwide, particularly in South America and the Caribbean.

He also commended its initiatives and programmes aimed at strengthening dialogue, coexistence and international cooperation.

Pacheco welcomed moves towards signing a cooperation agreement between the Chamber of Deputies, the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and its International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace.

He stressed the importance of strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and coordinating efforts to confront hate speech and extremism while supporting security, stability and peace.

For his part, Al Jarwan thanked Pacheco for the warm reception and expressed the Council’s commitment to expanding its partnerships with parliamentary institutions in the Dominican Republic and other countries in the region.

He also emphasised the importance of launching joint initiatives that advance tolerance, peace and sustainable development.

The two sides stressed the importance of continuing coordination in the coming period and completing procedures for the cooperation agreement, with the aim of strengthening institutional partnership, exchanging expertise and organising joint programmes and events.