Sheraa reviews 2026 achievements, Sheraa 2030 strategy progress

SHARJAH, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has reviewed its key achievements during 2026 and progress in implementing the Sheraa 2030 strategy, alongside priorities for strengthening Sharjah’s position as a destination for startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sheraa, chaired the Advisory Board meeting, which also reviewed preparations for the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2027 and initiatives supporting businesses to establish, grow and expand from Sharjah.

Board members discussed opportunities to attract high-potential startups, broaden support for entrepreneurs and strengthen the competitiveness of Sharjah’s entrepreneurship ecosystem to generate sustainable economic impact.

Sheikha Bodour said strong economies are built by investing in promising ideas and creating the conditions for them to grow and generate lasting value.

She added that, as implementation of Sheraa 2030 advances, the priority is to create an environment where entrepreneurs can launch with confidence, build resilient businesses and expand internationally from Sharjah while contributing lasting economic and social value.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Najla Ahmed Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson of Sheraa; Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Sheraa; and representatives of government entities, financial institutions, businesses, investment organisations and academia.

Following the meeting, Sheraa highlighted the results of the Entrepreneurs Resilience Fund, launched under the directives of Sheikha Bodour to help startups and SMEs address financial and operational pressures and maintain business continuity.

The Fund provided AED5.1 million in support with contributions from more than 20 partners, benefiting 74 startups and SMEs through financial and non-financial assistance.

Support also included expertise, resources and commercial opportunities to help entrepreneurs address immediate challenges, stabilise operations and reach new customers and markets.

Al Midfa said the strength of an entrepreneurship ecosystem is measured by its ability to support businesses during both periods of growth and uncertainty.

She said the Fund demonstrated how government entities, businesses, investors and service providers can work together to preserve expertise, jobs and opportunities while helping companies regain momentum and expand into regional markets.

Al Nuaimi said the initiative showed that business continuity depends on more than funding, with companies also requiring expertise, technology, professional services and access to customers, markets and commercial opportunities.

The Fund received 352 applications from businesses across all seven emirates and more than 20 sectors, with beneficiaries beginning to receive support within 45 days of its launch.

Data showed that 44 percent of applicants had financial reserves covering less than two months, while 16 percent had reserves for less than one month. The support enabled at-risk businesses to continue operating and helped beneficiaries strengthen their operations and pursue new growth opportunities.

The event also featured a presentation on the Fund’s impact and a panel discussion titled “From Resilience to Reinvention”, during which supported entrepreneurs shared their experiences in overcoming challenges and rebuilding their businesses.

Sheraa also recognised the Fund’s partners for providing financial assistance, operational expertise, advisory services, commercial introductions and other support.

Under the Sheraa 2030 strategy, the Centre will continue expanding opportunities for entrepreneurs to access markets, capital and partnerships, while strengthening Sharjah’s position as a destination for establishing and growing businesses and contributing to the emirate’s economy.