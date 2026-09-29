LEAD Development launches RIMAS at LIVEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- LEAD Development has launched RIMAS, a new luxury residential community on Jubail Island, during LIVEX 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

RIMAS comprises 167 villas, including 76 four-bedroom, 76 five-bedroom and 15 six-bedroom homes, with plot sizes ranging from approximately 850 to 1,716 square metres.

Spanning approximately 542,351 square metres between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, the community is designed around Jubail Island’s natural landscape of mangroves, waterways and open green spaces.

Amenities include an elevated waterfront promenade, resort-style pool, beachfront gym and wellbeing centre, community beach, kayak station, sports courts and walking, running and cycling routes.

A Mangrove Trail will also connect the community with Jubail Island Mangrove Park and Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts.

Mounir Haidar, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LEAD Development, said RIMAS reflects the company’s vision for communities where the quality of the environment, everyday life and strong community connections come together.

He added that the project’s launch at LIVEX 2026 reflects confidence in Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure and real estate market and in its ambition to strengthen its position as a global destination for living and investment.

Abdullah Saeed Al Shamsi, General Manager of Jubail Island Investment Company, said RIMAS is the first project in the second phase of Jubail Island’s development.

He said its design features low-rise buildings and extensive green spaces in harmony with the island’s natural environment, with mangroves accounting for around 60 percent of its area.

Al Shamsi added that the project includes integrated facilities such as equestrian and cycling tracks, walkways, parks, community centres, fitness facilities, beaches and marine activities.

He said investment in the project reaches approximately AED4 billion, adding that around 70 percent of its residential units have been sold since launch.

RIMAS comes as Jubail Island continues to develop as an integrated residential community, with more than 1,000 homes already handed over across its six villages and a growing range of residential, retail, dining, educational and leisure facilities.