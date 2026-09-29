24 countries to compete in Abu Dhabi Challenge golf tournament

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Challenge golf tournament will tee off on Wednesday, 30th September, bringing together 144 players from 24 countries for one of the key events on the international HotelPlanner Tour calendar.

The tournament will run until Saturday at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club in Al Ain Region, in partnership with the Emirates Golf Federation and with the support of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The field features players from across Europe, Africa, the Americas and Australia, alongside Emirati golfers Ahmad Skaik and Ahmed Al Musharrekh and UAE-based players.

Freddie Schmeisser, Managing Director of Tournament and Operations Middle East at the DP World Tour, said the Abu Dhabi Challenge adds further momentum to the UAE’s position as a leading destination for international sport.

He said the presence of players from around the world reflects confidence in the UAE’s ability to host major sporting events, adding that cooperation with the Emirates Golf Federation and Abu Dhabi Sports Council continues to strengthen the development of golf in the country.

Skaik said he was delighted to compete on home soil and aims to improve on his previous achievement of making the cut at a HotelPlanner Tour event.

He added that familiarity with local courses provides Emirati players with valuable experience, while the partnership between the Emirates Golf Federation and the European Tour Group gives them opportunities to compete against leading international players.

The Abu Dhabi Challenge offers a total prize fund of US$350,000, equivalent to approximately AED1.285 million.

This year marks the fourth edition of the tournament, following victories by Portugal’s Ricardo Gouveia in 2023, England’s Garrick Porteous in 2024 and Italy’s Renato Paratore in 2025.

The tournament is also the final qualifying event before the two concluding Road to Mallorca tournaments in China. The top 68 players in the rankings after the Abu Dhabi Challenge will qualify for the China events ahead of the season-ending Grand Final in Mallorca.

Admission is free throughout the tournament.