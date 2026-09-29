FHS World 2026 honours Sir Tim Clark with Lifetime Achievement Award

DUBAI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Future Hospitality Summit – FHS World 2026 honoured Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, in recognition of his exceptional decades-long career and outstanding contributions to the development of the aviation and hospitality sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and patron of the Future Hospitality Summit, presented Sir Tim with the FHS Lifetime Achievement Award.

The summit's opening day also featured the signing of two agreements by Accor, alongside a series of networking events and receptions, including a private breakfast hosted by Marjan.

Sessions explored the future of the hospitality industry, its resilience in the face of changing conditions, and investment and development opportunities.

Specialised discussions also focused on key markets and hospitality investment trends, including travel trends in China and investment opportunities in Egypt and Africa, highlighting the potential these markets offer investors, developers and operators.

FHS World 2026 continues until 1st October, bringing together leading industry figures, investors and decision-makers.