UAE Naval Forces, NCM discuss enhancing cooperation

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Staff Major General Humaid Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, discussed prospects for future cooperation and joint coordination with Dr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), during a visit to NCM headquarters.

In the presence of a number of senior officers and officials, the two sides reviewed areas of strategic partnership, including the development of forecasting and early-warning systems, the exchange of expertise and climate information, and capacity building.

The discussions focused on supporting proactive response capabilities and national interests while strengthening the readiness of national personnel to deal with different weather and climate conditions.

Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation among national institutions, enhancing coordination and integrating efforts to improve performance efficiency and ensure the continued development of services and national preparedness.

The visit included a tour of several NCM facilities, including its seismic monitoring system, observation networks and stations across the UAE, and systems used to monitor and analyse seismic activity around the clock.

The delegation also visited the WMO Regional Training Centre and NCM's high-performance computing system.