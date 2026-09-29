Ru’ya 2026 opens new pathways for Emirati talent

DUBAI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The second day of Ru’ya, Careers UAE 2026 highlighted new job vacancies, graduate programmes, career development initiatives and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools, as participating employers focused on helping young Emiratis develop their skills and advance their careers.

More than 150 employers and organisations from over 23 sectors are participating in the exhibition, connecting Emirati students, graduates and professionals with employment opportunities, career guidance, learning opportunities and practical tools.

Employers and industry partners are highlighting the growing importance of digital skills, adaptability, continuous learning and leadership, alongside programmes supporting Emirati talent throughout different stages of their careers.

United Arab Bank (UAB) is showcasing 17 vacancies alongside its Tomouh Fresh Graduate Programme, designed to support graduates at the start of their professional careers.

Hind Al Attar, Chief Human Capital Officer at UAB, said the bank is working to create meaningful career pathways for young Emiratis while strengthening links between education, skills development and employment.

Parsons is offering nearly 60 opportunities across engineering, health and safety, project management, urban planning and design, architecture, talent acquisition and administration, ranging from internships and graduate roles to positions for experienced professionals.

Among its employees is Stakeholder Engineer Marwa AlMaazmi, who first connected with Parsons at Ru’ya last year before joining the company.

AlMaazmi said the exhibition was an important step in her career, enabling her to learn about available opportunities before joining Parsons and developing her skills through work on various projects.

BESIX is showcasing its first UAE National Programme, providing Emirati talent with a structured career development pathway in construction and engineering, while Al-Futtaim is highlighting its SINYAR talent and leadership platform.

The Financial Audit Authority is also presenting its University Internship Programme in disciplines including accounting, finance, human resources and information systems.

Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) and the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai (EHRDC) announced the Al Ghaf – DHCA Emiratisation Excellence Award, which will recognise initiatives supporting the recruitment, development and retention of Emirati talent across the Dubai Healthcare City ecosystem.

In technology, TelleScope is showcasing three AI-powered tools — Lens AI, CV Checker and Job Interview — covering career discovery, CV development and interview preparation.

Shadi Almajdalani, Founder and CEO of TelleScope, said AI has the potential to transform how people explore careers and prepare for opportunities, making career development more personalised and accessible.

Ru’ya also offers Get Hired, which connects Emirati jobseekers directly with recruitment teams for vacancies and interviews, alongside Career Guidance for those exploring their next professional steps.

The Academic Hub connects educational choices with potential career pathways, while Ru’ya Academy provides visitors with skills development and learning opportunities.

Ru’ya 2026 concludes on Wednesday at Dubai World Trade Centre after providing Emirati students, graduates and professionals with opportunities to meet employers, explore career and education pathways and develop skills.