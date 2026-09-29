National Guard, French National Gendarmerie discuss enhancing cooperation

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Staff Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, received General Samuel Dubuis, Inspector General of the Armed Forces – Gendarmerie, at the National Guard Command.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of joint cooperation and ways to further develop and strengthen them.

They also exchanged expertise and experiences in fields of mutual interest, with the aim of supporting coordination and cooperation between the National Guard and the French National Gendarmerie.

The two sides reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest and explored prospects for further cooperation in support of shared objectives and stronger bilateral relations between the two institutions.