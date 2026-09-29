Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of US tunnel infrastructure firm The Boring Company

DUBAI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with Steve Davis, President of US-based The Boring Company, a specialist in tunnelling and infrastructure. The meeting took place at His Highness’s office in Dubai.

Also present were Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority; Jared Birchall, Executive and Board Member of The Boring Company; and John Hering, Lead Investor and Senior Advisor, The Boring Company.

The meeting reviewed areas of cooperation and the latest progress on the Dubai Loop passenger transport tunnel project in the emirate.

The project will harness advanced technologies to deliver a major leap forward in the mobility system, while enhancing the efficiency and smooth flow of movement in high-density urban areas.

Since the agreement was signed in February, preliminary work and project delivery have continued to advance, with several technical and engineering workstreams progressing in parallel. These include the assembly of the tunnel boring machine and the casting of concrete tunnel-lining segments.

Dubai Loop is one of Dubai’s future mobility projects, featuring an underground transport system using electric vehicles.

It is designed to provide flexible urban mobility and first and last-mile solutions, enhance connectivity between key destinations and vital areas, and support Dubai’s drive to develop innovative and sustainable transport solutions.