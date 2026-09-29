Al Asayl 2026 concludes in Al Dhaid with 6,500 visitors

SHARJAH, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth edition of Al Asayl Exhibition 2026 has concluded at Expo Al Dhaid, attracting more than 6,500 visitors and over 80 exhibitors.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition featured a wide range of specialised products and services for horses, camels and falcons, as well as travel, camping and related outdoor activities.

Mohammed Musabah Al Tunaiji, Director of SCCI’s Al Dhaid Branch and Director of Expo Al Dhaid, said the fifth edition demonstrated the ability of specialised exhibitions to create an effective platform for interaction between the business community and the public.

He said the diversity of participating companies and strong visitor turnout highlighted the importance of continuing to develop specialised exhibitions in line with evolving market needs and providing companies with opportunities to reach their target audiences directly.

Participating exhibitors praised the level of organisation and diversity of companies and products, saying the event enabled them to engage directly with audiences interested in their sectors and showcase their products and services.

Visitors also highlighted the variety of companies, products and services on display and the opportunity to explore specialised supplies and equipment for horses, camels and falcons, as well as travel and camping, under one roof.