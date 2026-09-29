Etihad Airways showcases A321LR features at LIVEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways showcased its efforts to enhance the quality of travel and the passenger experience during its participation in the inaugural Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026).

The airline highlighted the features of its Airbus A321LR, which offers an advanced travel experience.

At its LIVEX stand, Etihad presented the aircraft as capable of reaching speeds of up to 960 kilometres per hour, while Airbus specifies the A321LR's maximum range at up to 4,000 nautical miles, or around 7,400 kilometres.

Etihad deploys the A321LR to a number of prominent international destinations across its network from Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, including Paris, Zurich, Amsterdam, Bangkok, Phuket, New Delhi and Mumbai.

Maryam Al Mesmari, Director of UAE Government Sales at Etihad Airways, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the airline's participation in LIVEX 2026 provides an opportunity to showcase some of the latest products and innovations in aviation introduced by Etihad to enhance the quality of travel and improve the passenger experience.

She said Etihad is showcasing a range of travel products and innovations at its pavilion, reflecting the airline's commitment to developing advanced travel experiences that meet passengers' expectations and enhance comfort and overall journey quality.

Al Mesmari said cities with high standards of liveability and wellbeing are among the most connected in the world.

She added that Etihad's role as the UAE's national airline is to connect the world with Abu Dhabi and strengthen the emirate's position as a global destination, bringing Abu Dhabi closer to countries around the world.

Al Mesmari said Etihad's participation in LIVEX 2026 highlights the pivotal role of aviation in enhancing quality of life by expanding air connectivity and providing advanced travel experiences.

She added that these efforts support Abu Dhabi's position as a global destination for travel, investment and liveability.