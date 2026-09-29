RTA implements new smart system for driving tests

DUBAI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced the next generation of its Smart Test System (STS) for light-vehicle yard tests, using artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision and advanced data analytics to improve the accuracy and transparency of driving assessments.

The system aims to ensure consistent and objective evaluation, enhance customer experience and strengthen road safety by monitoring safety-related behaviour during tests and enabling preventive intervention when potential risks are detected.

Sultan Al Akraf, Director of Drivers Licensing at RTA’s Licensing Agency, said the next-generation STS represents an important step in RTA’s smart transformation of driver licensing services.

He said the system evaluates learner drivers according to consistent and precise standards, reducing variations in assessment and strengthening confidence in test results.

The system uses AI technologies integrated into test vehicles to monitor learner performance, analyse manoeuvres in real time and assess each component against standardised criteria, without human intervention in calculating results.

It also verifies learner identity using facial recognition and monitors safety requirements, including mirror and blind-spot checks and hand positioning on the steering wheel.

Al Akraf said the system also presents recorded errors in a clear visual format, enabling customers to understand their results and identify areas for improvement.

Enhanced vehicle tracking using Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) positioning technology provides accuracy of up to two centimetres, helping detect errors involving vehicle paths, parking positions and other manoeuvres.

An interactive 3D map allows customers to review their route during the test and see where major and minor errors occurred.

The system also incorporates AI-powered collision avoidance and preventive automatic emergency braking, enabling intervention when a potential collision or safety risk is detected.

Al Akraf said these technologies create a safer and more controlled testing environment by focusing on preventing risks before they develop into accidents.

The system is designed to operate consistently under different weather and lighting conditions during the day and night.

RTA said integrating test results with training systems will also help identify individual learner needs and support more tailored training programmes, while enhancing the fairness, efficiency and transparency of driver testing.