Rashid bin Humaid commends implementation of 27 AI initiatives at Ajman Municipality & Planning Department

AJMAN, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, commended the efforts of the Department’s sectors and departments in implementing 27 artificial intelligence initiatives.

The initiatives support government directions towards leveraging AI technologies to develop the government work ecosystem, enhance the quality of services provided to the community, and improve the efficiency of operations and procedures.

These efforts align with the drive towards government leadership through agility, innovation, efficiency and a focus on results. They also support the Department’s strategic objective of developing integrated digital services that respond to community needs, enhance performance efficiency and improve customer experience.

The initiatives follow the launch of the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, and are aligned with UAE Government directions towards deploying AI assistant models and autonomous execution and control systems.

These directions enhance government entities’ readiness for future requirements and support the development of a more agile, proactive and efficient government ecosystem.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid commended the efforts of work teams across the Department’s sectors to translate AI directions into practical initiatives and projects that directly touch the lives of community members.

He emphasised the importance of continuing to develop these initiatives and strengthen their integration, contributing to an improved customer experience, faster service delivery, data-driven decision-making and enhanced institutional performance.

His remarks came during a meeting with sector and department directors, attended by Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Department. Work teams reviewed updates on the implementation of the initiatives and achievements under the work plans, while Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid directed continued efforts towards completing their full implementation.

Within the Public Health and Environment Sector, the initiatives include a number of smart solutions implemented by the Public Health Department and developed by the Department’s qualified personnel. These include the Smart Food Registration Service, an intelligent digital service for registering and classifying food products and creating a unified central database for food produced and imported across the emirate, thereby enhancing the efficiency of food control and inspection.

The initiatives also include the Food Import and Export Platform, the first government smart platform of its kind in the UAE. It comprises seven interconnected services for import, export and health clearance.

They further include the Raqeeb System, an intelligent platform for analysing inspection and control results. The platform uses an AI tool to analyse data and provide smart indicators on activities and violations, predict potential risks, identify inspection priorities and direct resources according to risk levels, supporting proactive regulatory oversight.

The initiatives also encompass the Integrated Pest Management Project, which uses a smart system to proactively analyse data related to monitoring and controlling public-health pests. The project employs smart traps and computer vision to identify pests and measure their density.

The project also relies on data analytics to predict high-risk hotspots, generate risk maps and link them to drones to guide pest-control operations.

The Central Laboratories Department is implementing “Baseer”, a smart laboratory assistant that enables faster access to information related to technical specifications and approved testing procedures.

The Department is also implementing the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), in cooperation with LabVantage, as an integrated smart platform for automating the laboratory workflow—from receiving samples through to issuing results and reports and analysing data.

The Infrastructure Development Sector includes a range of initiatives that employ artificial intelligence in urban planning, geospatial applications and the development of field services.

The Spatial Information Systems Department is implementing an initiative to employ generative artificial intelligence in developing geospatial applications and data analysis, in cooperation with Esri GeoAI. The initiative leverages AI platforms to develop geospatial applications and machine-learning models, contributing to greater operational efficiency, faster project delivery and improved quality of outputs.

The Department is also implementing an initiative to employ artificial intelligence in geospatial studies for city scenarios, in cooperation with TerraLab and Carto. The initiative uses AI to analyse geospatial data according to defined scenarios and present the results on maps, reducing completion time from 17 working days to four working days.

The Planning and Survey Department is implementing the “Urban Intelligence Lens” initiative in cooperation with Esri GeoAI. The initiative aims to transform Ajman’s urban plan from a conventional document into a living, smart urban ecosystem that harnesses geospatial AI, generative AI and analytics within an integrated intelligence loop.

The initiative contributes to accelerating procedures and reducing approval times from 21 days to three days. The Department is also implementing the “Smart Land Planning” initiative in cooperation with TestFit, with the aim of developing land-planning mechanisms and improving land-use efficiency by generating and studying multiple layouts for the distribution of land plots and facilities. This reduces the process from five days to several hours.

Meanwhile, the Roads and Infrastructure Department is employing AI through the Land Level Certificates Portal, in cooperation with Bentley. The portal is a smart platform that automates the issuance of land-level certificates for construction projects through the reading and analysis of data and plans.

The platform contributes to reducing processing time from one day to an instantaneous process.

Within the Support Services Sector, the initiatives cover human resources, finance, procurement, investment and public services.

The Human Resources Department is implementing the Recooty AI Recruitment Platform, in cooperation with Recooty. It is a smart digital platform for managing and automating recruitment processes, contributing to a faster recruitment cycle and improved organisation and follow-up of its stages, from receiving and screening candidate applications through to managing and monitoring the selection of qualified personnel.

The Financial Affairs Department, in cooperation with Replit, is implementing the AI Invoice Auditor, which intelligently audits invoices received from suppliers and petty-cash custodians through optical character recognition (OCR). The tool reads invoice data and verifies the completion of all disbursement requirements, in accordance with the policies and procedures of Ajman Government’s Unified Financial System.

The Contracts and Procurement Department is also implementing the “My Tenders” initiative, which aims to automate the entire tender cycle using artificial intelligence—from generating an idea and preparing the request-for-proposal document, through analysing submitted bids, to their evaluation and the selection of the preferred bid. The initiative contributes to greater accuracy and stronger governance in the evaluation process.

The Investment Department is implementing the Intelligent Valuation AI initiative in cooperation with 1o Solutions, to develop real estate valuation mechanisms through artificial intelligence and data analytics.

The system automatically collects and analyses real estate market data from reliable sources and property platforms to produce accurate and up-to-date estimates of average sale and rental prices according to location, property type and property characteristics.

The Public Services Department is implementing “Husn”, an advanced AI platform developed in cooperation with Scylla Computer Vision Systems FZE LLC. The platform is an intelligent security-surveillance ecosystem that uses visual analytics and artificial intelligence to detect events, analyse behaviour, identify individuals and vehicles, and issue immediate alerts, thereby enhancing security and operational efficiency.

The Smart Services Department is working on a project for systems that monitor, manage and govern AI agents and their tools. The project aims to manage the lifecycle of AI and its agents from development to deployment, as well as their security, governance and data accuracy.

The project relies on the implementation of an AI Foundry system, the ISO 42001 Artificial Intelligence Management System standard, and a framework for monitoring errors generally and those specifically related to artificial intelligence.

The Department is also implementing the Smart Assistant initiative, an interactive tool that enables users to choose a specific field—such as legislation, human resources, policies, finance or service data—and be directed to a specialised agent. The agent uses retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology to answer within the selected field by retrieving relevant documents and data.

The initiative facilitates access to information, reduces research time and provides users with reliable information.

In the area of capacity-building and talent enablement, Ajman X Centre, in cooperation with AI Brain, is implementing the “AI Makers Journey” initiative. The initiative aims to develop participants’ skills, introduce them to artificial intelligence applications and encourage them to innovate solutions and technologies that serve the future.

The initiative qualifies Department employees in AI through a five-day specialised training programme in cooperation with globally accredited entities, followed by a 15-day applied challenge to develop preliminary projects that address real challenges within the Department using AI technologies.

The initiative concludes with the presentation of projects before a specialised evaluation committee and the recognition of the five best applied projects, contributing to the promotion of an innovation culture and the transformation of knowledge into practical solutions with institutional impact.

Within the Strategy and Customer Happiness Sector, the Service Centres Department is implementing the Smart Forecasting System, which analyses operational and historical data using artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. It aims to forecast peak times, transaction demand and average waiting times at service centres and across digital channels.

The system also analyses customer movement patterns to provide proactive recommendations that support more efficient operations and an enhanced customer experience, while enabling decision-makers to make intelligent operational decisions in real time.

The Department is also implementing the “Smart Guide 360” initiative, in cooperation with Core42 and TAKELEAP, to deliver an integrated customer service experience through voice and visual interaction. It welcomes customers, answers their enquiries and explains service steps and procedures in a simple and interactive manner, serving as an intelligent digital service guide at service centres and through digital channels.

The Communication and Community Department is implementing the Ajman Municipality AM Hub, a portal for Department employees to interact with and access all policies and institutional knowledge articles, while unifying the workflow for creating, approving and publishing knowledge seamlessly.

The Department is also implementing an AI-enabled Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System in cooperation with Exceed for data analytics and intelligent automation. The initiative contributes to more efficient management of complaints, reports and suggestions, improves customer experience, and accelerates processing and response procedures.

It also supports decision-makers with predictive indicators, reports and smart dashboards.

The Department is further implementing an Artificial Intelligence Platform for Media and Institutional Reputation, in cooperation with Talkwalker and Spica, for real-time media and digital monitoring, sentiment and trend analysis, and reputation measurement.

The Rental Regulation Sector has developed the Tibyan platform in cooperation with Core42, as an integrated knowledge and legal-analysis engine for the rental sector.

The platform serves the public by providing legal consultations related to rental disputes. Internally, it is used to analyse cases, support the Case Management Section and assist work teams in reviewing files and accessing relevant information more quickly and accurately.

The initiatives extend across all Department sectors. The Legal Affairs Department is implementing an AI-enabled legal platform, a smart digital platform designed to develop the legal work ecosystem. It incorporates knowledge sources, intelligent processing and trusted outputs aligned with legislation, systems, regulations and circulars.

The Office of Project Management and Business Development is also implementing the Smart 360 Enterprise Portfolio, Programme and Project Management Platform, in cooperation with M&G Technologies Ltd. LLC, to employ artificial intelligence in developing the projects and operations ecosystem.

The 27 initiatives reflect the integrated efforts of Ajman Municipality & Planning Department’s sectors and departments to employ artificial intelligence in developing the government work ecosystem and transforming advanced technologies into practical solutions with tangible impact on the community.

They support Ajman’s direction towards building a smarter and more proactive government ecosystem, while enhancing quality of life and service efficiency.