Shams extends registration for Arabic Content Award

SHARJAH, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) has extended registration for the third edition of the Shams Award for Arabic Content until 31st October 2026.

The move reflects growing interest from creators, content makers and media professionals, and gives Arab talent additional time to submit work across the award's categories.

Shams said the extension reflects its aim of opening the award to as many creators as possible. That aligns with the award's wider goals of supporting Arab talent, encouraging innovation, raising the quality of Arabic content, and keeping pace with the rapid changes in media and content production.

The third edition expands the competition to include three new categories: Best Series Screenwriter, Best Original Score for a Series or Film, and Best Creative Advertisement. These join Best Short Film, Best AI-Generated Video, Best Content Creator, Best Podcast, Best Actor and Best Actress.

Shams said the line-up reflects the diversity of Arab creativity and keeps pace with new production technologies and digital platforms, including the use of artificial intelligence in content creation. It also lets creators from different disciplines enter on a single platform that celebrates original ideas and artistic and technical excellence.

Shams invited creators, content makers and media professionals across the Arab world to make the most of the extra time.

Registration is via the award's official website, where applicants can browse the categories, review the eligibility criteria and submit their work before the final deadline of 31 October 2026.