58th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show begins tomorrow

SHARJAH, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 58th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show will open tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah, running until October 4.

The event will bring together more than 500 brands from 19 countries, showcasing leading names in watches, jewellery, design, and luxury.

Watch and jewellery enthusiasts, along with visitors passionate about luxury designs, are set to explore an extensive showcase featuring renowned brands, designers, and industry professionals from a sector defined by creativity, precision, craftsmanship, and innovation.

The 58th edition offers visitors an extensive platform to discover the latest trends in watches and jewellery through a diverse selection of pieces, designs, and collections. The displays reflect a rich variety of artistic and craftsmanship traditions, combining the heritage of traditional manufacturing with meticulous attention to detail and contemporary designs.

With brands participating from 19 countries, the show provides a valuable platform for strengthening connections between markets, designers, and brands, while giving visitors and industry enthusiasts the opportunity to discover the latest products and global trends in watchmaking and jewellery.

The event also offers visitors an immersive experience in the world of luxury, bringing together sophisticated designs and exceptional craftsmanship. Its diverse range of exhibits caters to a wide range of interests, from visitors looking for distinctive pieces to those keen to explore the latest innovations and designs shaping the future of the watches and jewellery industry.

The new edition reflects the continued momentum of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, which has established itself over successive editions as a prominent event on the regional calendar of specialised exhibitions. The show continues to benefit from Sharjah’s position as a leading destination for hosting exhibitions and events that attract strong international participation.

Throughout the show, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a wide variety of watches and jewellery collections and discover the latest trends and designs shaping the next chapter in the world of watches and jewellery.