SEDD explores cooperation opportunities with Talabat

SHARJAH, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) held a meeting with Talabat to discuss opportunities for joint cooperation and review areas of activity that serve the business sector and support economic development efforts in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The meeting addressed several topics of mutual interest, focusing on ways to support business continuity in compliance with the emirate's regulations and local legislation, thereby ensuring adherence to relevant requirements and systems.

Discussions also covered areas of cooperation and coordination between the two parties, as well as support measures and facilities designed to enhance the business environment, promote business sustainability, and improve procedural efficiency—all serving mutual interests and supporting the emirate's economic development.

Khalid Al Suwaidi, Director of the Commercial and Industrial Development Department at SEDD, emphasised the importance of fostering communication and cooperation with various companies and institutions.

He noted that such meetings help identify collaborative opportunities that support the development of the emirate's business environment.

Al Suwaidi stated, "SEDD is committed to building effective partnerships with various entities to help develop the business environment and boost the emirate's competitiveness. Cooperation with Talabat represents a significant opportunity to exchange ideas and explore joint initiatives that support business owners and keep pace with the rapid developments in the services sector and digital platforms."