ITC showcases strategic projects, future initiatives supporting quality of life, smart mobility in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is showcasing a range of strategic projects and future initiatives as part of its participation in the Livability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026).

The showcased projects and initiatives support the development of a more efficient and sustainable transport system, enhance quality of life, and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s investment attractiveness.

The Centre is participating in the LIVEX 2026, held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 29th September to 1st October 2026, where it is showcasing its strategic projects, future initiatives, and key partnerships, while contributing to a programme of panel discussions and specialised workshops focused on the latest developments in transport and mobility.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said, “The transport sector is a key enabler of urban competitiveness and future readiness. We continue to develop projects and initiatives that enhance transport system efficiency, accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies, and deliver more flexible and sustainable services. Our participation in the Livability and Investment Exhibition 2026 provides a valuable platform to showcase these efforts and strengthen collaboration with our partners in support of Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision.”

During the exhibition, the Integrated Transport Centre will highlight key strategic projects across smart mobility, the use of data and advanced technologies, support for planning and decision-making, and the enhancement of services for individuals and businesses. These efforts contribute to the development of an integrated transport ecosystem that supports economic and social development across the emirate.

The participation will also feature the announcement of a number of partnerships and memoranda of understanding with local and international entities, strengthening cooperation in innovation, future technologies, and advanced mobility solutions, while supporting the development of more efficient and sustainable solutions that address the future needs of the transport sector.

The Centre will also contribute to a series of panel discussions and specialised workshops held alongside the exhibition, bringing together leading experts and decision-makers to discuss the future of mobility, smart cities, sustainability, and innovation, while exchanging expertise and best practices in the development of modern transport systems.