Palm Hills Developments to showcase integrated destinations, regional growth plans at LIVEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Palm Hills Developments, one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, will participate in LIVEX 2026, Abu Dhabi’s Livability and Investment Exhibition, taking place from 29th September to 1st October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The participation comes as Palm Hills Developments prepares to launch Saadiyat Shores soon, a residential development in Abu Dhabi, marking the company’s first project outside Egypt and the next phase of its regional growth.

The UAE represents a key market for Palm Hills Developments, supported by its stable investment environment, long-term development vision and growing demand for integrated residential communities. The company will draw on more than 25 years of experience and a portfolio of 50 projects in Egypt as it establishes its presence in the market.

Palm Hills Developments’ regional strategy centres on extending its integrated development model into new markets. This approach combines residential communities with hospitality, education, sport, retail and other services that support everyday life and create long-term value.

Yasseen Mansour, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Palm Hills Developments, said, “The UAE is one of the most important markets in our regional growth strategy. Its stability, ambition and openness to international investment make it a natural extension of what we have built in Egypt over the past 25 years. As we establish our presence here, our priority is to create long-term value through partnerships that bring together complementary expertise and strengthen investment ties between Egypt and the UAE. Saadiyat Shores marks a major milestone for Palm Hills, representing our first international destination and the beginning of a new chapter for the brand in the UAE.”

Located off Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Shores brings Palm Hills Developments’ experience in creating lifestyle-led communities to one of the UAE’s most prestigious destinations. The development reflects the company’s ambition to create a distinctive luxury boutique offering defined by exclusivity, refined design, authenticity and a strong sense of place.

Eng. Magued Sherif, UAE CEO of Palm Hills Developments, said, “Saadiyat Shores marks an important milestone in our regional growth. We are bringing more than 25 years of experience to Abu Dhabi to create an integrated community that responds to the character of Saadiyat Island and contributes to the capital’s residential offering.”

Omar Mansour, Chief Commercial Officer of Palm Hills Developments, said, “Today’s buyers look beyond the home itself and consider the complete experience a destination provides. By bringing together essential services, lifestyle amenities and thoughtfully designed public spaces, we create communities that respond to changing needs and retain their appeal over the long term, delivering strong returns and lasting value for our clients and investors. LIVEX gives us an opportunity to present this model to investors, brokers and potential partners from across the region.”

Together, the two developments demonstrate the expertise Palm Hills Developments plans to bring to the UAE, combining destination planning with hospitality partnerships and long-term community management.

At LIVEX, Palm Hills Developments will connect with investors, brokers, potential partners and industry stakeholders while presenting its track record in Egypt and plans for regional growth.