Sharjah Establishment honours 85 Quran memorisers

SHARJAH, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment celebrated 85 of its students who had completed memorising the Book of God Almighty, fulfilled the conditions of the award, and obtained the memorisation certificate during the year 2025, at a ceremony held by the Establishment at the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah, within the third session of the “Hafiz Al Quran Award for Students of the Establishment.”

The event was a faith and educational occasion that embodies the Emirate of Sharjah’s care for the Book of God Almighty and its people, and confirms the Establishment’s continued approach to honouring the memorisers of the Holy Quran, celebrating their achievements, and motivating them to continue their journey with the Book of God Almighty.

The organisation of the ceremony for the third consecutive year confirms the continuity of the “Quran Memoriser Award for the Establishment’s students” and what it represents, an annual space to celebrate the memorisers who have fulfilled the requirements for obtaining the memorisation certificate, and to give them the appreciation and motivation they deserve, in a way that strengthens their connection to the Holy Quran and encourages them to continue their journey within the scope of the Book of God Almighty. It also reflects the Establishment’s keenness to develop its Quranic initiatives and advance its programmes in a way that serves the Book of God Almighty and the Sunnah of His Prophet, and it contributes to building generations connected to the Holy Quran, proud of its values, working with its guidance, and loyal to their country and society.

The honouring took place in the presence of Sultan Matar bin Dalmouk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment; Omar Al Shamsi, Director of the Establishment; and Aisha Al Huwaidi, Member of the Establishment’s Board of Directors, as well as members of the Board of Directors, a number of the Establishment’s officials and employees, and parents of the honourees.

The ceremony featured a celebratory programme that began with the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates, followed by a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, then a visual presentation was shown that reviewed part of the Establishment’s efforts and its journey in serving the Book of God Almighty and caring for its memorisers. Sultan Matar bin Dalmouk then delivered a speech on this occasion, in which he addressed the implications of celebrating memorisers of the Holy Quran, the efforts made by the Establishment in serving the Book of God Almighty, and the role of the family, teachers, and supervisors in caring for their sons and daughters and encouraging them to memorise and master.

The ceremony concluded by honouring the celebrated memorisers.

Sultan Matar bin Dalmouk confirmed in his speech that this meeting is a blessed occasion to celebrate the Book of God Almighty and to honour an elite group of sons and daughters of the Establishment who approached the Holy Quran with enthusiasm and determination. They memorised its verses, learned to recite it, and made its company a source of enlightenment in their lives.

He pointed out that the Hafiz Al Quran Award for the Establishment’s students marks the culmination of blessed efforts and celebrates the achievements of memorisers, male and female, in memorising the Quran. The Book of God Almighty, and in appreciation of the sincere efforts that contributed to their education, care and encouragement until they reached this blessed status.

Sultan Matar bin Dalmouk pointed out that one of the blessings of God Almighty upon the UAE is that He endowed it with rational leadership, which has made serving the Book of God Almighty and the Sunnah of His Prophet, supporting science and culture, nurturing young people, and consolidating authentic values, solid pillars in the process of building human beings and the renaissance of society. He stressed that the Emirate of Sharjah has established its position in serving the Book of God Almighty and its sciences under the wise vision and generous care of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who paid great attention to science, culture and education, and provided continuous support to institutions and initiatives concerned with serving the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet, educating generations and promoting authentic Islamic values in society.

Sultan Matar bin Dalmouk explained that the Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment continues to fulfil its mission of serving the Holy Quran through Quran memorisation and instruction circles held in mosques across Sharjah city and other cities throughout the emirate. Additionally, the Establishment oversees private centres and schools, thereby providing citizens and residents of all age groups with opportunities to learn, memorise, and recite the Holy Quran. He emphasised that these efforts reflect ongoing growth in Quranic activities and the expanding reach of the Establishment’s programmes and initiatives.

He highlighted the results achieved by the Establishment in Quranic education and memorisation, noting that the number of students in Quran circles has exceeded 36,000, with an additional 18,000+ students enrolled in private centres and schools. These figures reflect growing interest in learning the Holy Quran and underscore the extensive scope of the Establishment's Quranic programmes.

He added that the fruits of these efforts are evident in the number of students who have completed full memorisation of the Holy Quran; last year, 715 students achieved this milestone. Furthermore, 329 students passed the Establishment’s examinations and were certified as memorisers. Across the various circles, the total number of Quranic parts (*juz’*) memorised reached approximately 45,000, reflecting the significant effort dedicated to teaching the Quran and instilling mastery of its memorisation among students.