UAE President and President of Zambia discuss growth of bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received today His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, His Highness welcomed President Hichilema and wished him success in his new presidential term and in continuing his efforts to realise the aspirations of his country and people.

His Highness and the President of Zambia reviewed the development of UAE-Zambia relations, particularly in the areas of the economy, renewable energy, and infrastructure. They also explored opportunities to expand cooperation in support of their shared interests and the development priorities of both countries.

The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations, which span more than 50 years, and building on the progress achieved across areas of mutual interest. They also underscored the importance of advancing development partnerships in support of the two countries' economic diversification objectives and shared prosperity.

The meeting also addressed the ongoing negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries. Both sides expressed their hope that, once signed, the agreement would mark a significant step forward in economic relations and provide an important framework for expanding cooperation across the public and private sectors.

In attendance were H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC); H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and a number of sheikhs, ministers, officials and citizens.