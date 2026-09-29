DMT launches Government Asset Investment Service at LIVEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched the Government Assets Investment Opportunities Portal at the Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026), which runs until 1 October.

Available through TAMM, it aims to streamline how investors identify, evaluate, and pursue opportunities in government-owned land and built assets across the emirate.

Investors can explore opportunities across government land and built assets, covering discovery, expressions of interest, bidding, investor selection, award, and contracting through a transparent and cohesive framework.

Developed in close coordination with relevant stakeholders, the initiative strengthens the connection between Abu Dhabi’s development priorities and the capital, expertise, and delivery capabilities of the private sector.

Designed to deliver an integrated and simplified journey for its users, the service provides a centralised gateway to government investment opportunities across all sectors, allowing them to navigate each stage of the opportunity lifecycle, from initial identification and structuring through to offering and engagement.

The experience is tailored to individual investors through AI-powered personalisation, which highlights assets aligned with their profiles, interests, and preferences. Location-based insights build on these recommendations, offering a closer look at each asset’s surroundings, including nearby parks, public facilities, bus stops and other amenities, to help assess its suitability and inform investment decisions.

Underpinning these capabilities are defined requirements for participation and investor approval, as well as Musataha and lease arrangements.

Standardised contractual templates, land-pricing mechanisms and agreement structures reinforce this approach, bringing greater consistency to the process.

The launch supports Abu Dhabi’s continued efforts to foster an investment environment defined by clear direction, effective governance, and investor confidence. It also reinforces the emirate’s focus on economic diversification and liveability.

Potential investors can explore available projects through the Government Assets Investment Opportunities Portal on TAMM.

LIVEX 2026 brings together government leaders, developers and global experts across six themes shaping Abu Dhabi’s growth: liveability, culture, education, economy, energy, and health.