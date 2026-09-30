Ebola cases in DR Congo exceed 8,000

KINSHASA, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 8,116, an increase of more than 2,000 over the past month, according to the country's National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

On 1st September, the institute reported 6,100 confirmed Ebola cases and 2,950 deaths.

In a statement, the institute said 49 new cases, 23 deaths and 18 recoveries had been recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak began to 8,116, including 3,924 deaths.