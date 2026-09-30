Sharjah invests over AED1.2 billion in development projects across Eastern, Central regions

SHARJAH, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah is implementing development projects worth more than AED1.2 billion across its Eastern and Central regions in 2026, covering schools, sports facilities, government buildings, tourism sites, and public parks.

Projects undertaken by the Sharjah Department of Public Works (SDPW) are valued at over AED834 million in the Eastern Region, while those in the Central Region exceed AED386 million, according to a report by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).

The figures include projects under construction as well as facilities that have been completed and handed over. The programme follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. It aims to improve infrastructure and enhance quality of life across the emirate.

Kalba accounts for about AED618 million in the Eastern Region total. Its largest projects include the AED184 million second phase of Victoria International School (VISS) in Kalba, which has been handed over, and extensions to government buildings along the city’s waterfront valued at a combined AED185 million.

A sports complex at the University of Kalba (UKB) is being developed for AED110 million. It will include two semi-Olympic swimming pools, training facilities, a football pitch, and a running track. Work on the AED77 million Kalba Club for the Disabled is 76 percent complete, while the Rock Art Centre valued at AED38 million is 46 percent complete.

Khorfakkan’s share of the programme stands at about AED188 million. Its largest project, the AED140 million second phase of VISS Khorfakkan, has been handed over. A new nursery in Al Luluyah Neighbourhood has also been completed, while work continues on a civil defence centre and other public facilities.

In Dibba Al Hisn, community projects worth just over AED29 million include a nursery, waterfront amenities and facilities at Sharjah Ladies Club’s beach park.

Education accounts for AED312 million of the Central Region’s projects. The largest is VISS Al Dhaid, at AED184 million. At the University of Al Dhaid (UODH), an AED84 million theatre will seat 1,000 people, while a mosque is being built at a cost of AED42 million.

Other investments in the Central Region include an AED32 million equestrian club in Mleiha, part of AED49 million in sports and service projects. The club will have stables for 40 horses, a racecourse, and a training area. A civil defence building in Al Bataeh and a camel market are also under construction. Projects to develop parks and green spaces amount to more than AED25 million.

Eng. Abdullah Al Tunaiji, Director of Branches at SDPW, said the projects form part of the department’s plans to expand public facilities as Sharjah’s population grows. The department is coordinating with relevant authorities to deliver the projects on schedule, maintain quality standards and improve the efficiency of government facilities, he added.