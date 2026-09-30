ADREC, Hub71 to connect Abu Dhabi's real estate sector with technology startups

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the custodian and regulator of Abu Dhabi's real estate sector, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, to boost technology and startup solutions in the emirate's real estate sector.

The MoU was signed at LIVEX 2026, the Liveability and Investment Exhibition, and aims to connect Abu Dhabi's real estate sector with its technology ecosystem.

The agreement gives startups a regulated market to prove their technology at scale, with access to government and industry partners and demand from a real customer, while it gives ADREC early sight of the technology and talent that can help address the sector's priorities.

Under the framework, ADREC will identify real estate sector challenges and work with Hub71 to connect relevant startups with opportunities to test and validate their solutions through potential pilots. ADREC will also refer startups from its network to Hub71’s programmes and contribute sector expertise to Hub71’s selection process, helping identify startups and solutions relevant to the sector.

Rashed Al Omaira, Director-General of ADREC, said, "Technology is central to how Abu Dhabi's real estate sector grows and stays competitive. Our work with Hub71 connects the real estate and technology sectors. It gives us access to the startups and talent that can help address real priorities, from how the market is regulated to how people buy, sell, and manage property.

“We want to test practical solutions, adopt the ones that work, and keep Abu Dhabi a transparent, efficient and future-ready real estate market for residents, investors and businesses."

Ahmad Ali Alwan, Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, said, “We are excited to partner with ADREC to unlock new opportunities for technology founders and accelerate innovation across Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector. By working directly with sector and government stakeholders, startups can test their technologies against practical use cases, deepen their understanding of the sector’s priorities, and refine solutions with a clearer path to adoption.”

The MoU also covers joint community events, workshops, and mentorship. ADREC can contribute expertise to Hub71 activities and introduce specialists from its network to support mentorship and knowledge transfer for startups. The agreement runs for an initial term of two years.