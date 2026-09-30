Team Abu Dhabi heads to Shanghai for F1H2O World Championship

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Team Abu Dhabi, representing Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, is set to depart for Shanghai, China, to compete in the third round of the UIM F1H2O World Championship on 4th and 5th October 2026, aiming to strengthen its position in the race for the season's titles.

Abu Dhabi heads into the round leading the teams’ championship with 61 points, just one point ahead of second-placed Victory Team. Sharjah Team and Stromoy Racing each have 53 points, underlining the closely contested battle and the importance of the Chinese round in the title race.

The delegation is headed by Director Juma Al Qubaisi, team supervisor and radio operator, and includes driver Rashed Al Qemzi, reserve driver Mansoor Al Mansoori, and Majed Al Mansoori, Assistant Technical.

Team Abu Dhabi will contest the Shanghai Grand Prix with Jonas Andersson in boat No. 5, Erik Stark in boat No. 6, and Rashed Al Qemzi in boat No. 35, bringing together international experience and Emirati talent. The team’s participation is supported by AD Ports Group, its official logistics partner.

In the drivers’ championship, Andersson sits fourth with 31 points, nine behind leader Shaun Torrente. Stark is joint fifth with 30 points, while Rashed Al Qemzi has 11 points. All three Abu Dhabi drivers will be aiming to add to their totals and improve their championship positions in Shanghai.

The team approaches the round following a strong performance at Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan, where Andersson secured pole position and won one of the sprint races, while Stark finished second in the main race. Those results helped Abu Dhabi move to the top of the teams’ standings.

Preparations draw on the technical expertise of Guido Cappellini and the work overseen by the team’s management under Thani Al Qemzi, with a focus on improving performance and strengthening coordination between the drivers and technical crew. Majed Al Mansoori also plays a key role in overseeing technical and development work.

Racing will take place in Shanghai’s Baoshan district, on a course that demands precise handling in changing water conditions.

According to the announced programme, driver registration and technical scrutineering will take place on 3rd October, followed by free practice, qualifying and sprint races on 4th October. The Shanghai Grand Prix main race is scheduled for 5th October.

Shanghai is the penultimate stop before the season finale in Sharjah, according to the latest championship calendar update, adding further significance to the results as the title battles take shape ahead of the concluding round in the UAE.