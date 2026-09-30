Dubai Ambulance unveils SANAD multi-mission vehicle at EMS World Expo

DUBAI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (Dubai Ambulance) has announced it will unveil SANAD, a first-of-its-kind off-road, multi-mission emergency vehicle, at the EMS World Expo 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

The vehicle, designed in Dubai, will be showcased at the expo, which runs from 30th September to 2nd October at the Orange County Convention Centre. It will be displayed and demonstrated daily at the stand of FERNO, a key development partner that contributed essential systems to SANAD's medical cabin.

SANAD is designed for emergency scenarios beyond the capabilities of conventional ambulances, combining an off-road platform capable of reaching patients in difficult terrain with a fully equipped medical cabin for critical care.

It supports natural-disaster relief, mass-casualty incidents, and search-and-rescue operations alongside everyday medical emergencies, without compromising the medical capability expected of a modern critical care unit.

With capacity for up to 14 people, including two patients on stretchers, and smart monitoring, built-in tracking, and an asset-management system, SANAD functions as a self-sufficient medical post rather than a transport vehicle alone, cutting time to treatment in the scenarios where minutes matter most.

As part of its innovation origin story, SANAD’s development fully reflects the "Dubai-it" philosophy, an initiative introduced in 2026 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

SANAD was developed with specialist manufacturers contributing different systems to the vehicle. TORSUS provided the base vehicle, FERNO the patient-handling and iNTRAXX equipment-mounting solutions, Bristol the fabrication, Whelen the lighting system, Acetech the control system, UXE the patient analytics and situational awareness systems, and Frestems the patient-loading system.

The vehicle features a permanent 4x4 platform with electronically adjustable air suspension, a military-grade loading system, integrated smart lighting, tracking and asset-management systems, as well as advanced scene-surveillance and cabin-monitoring systems.

Dubai Ambulance said its participation at EMS World Expo, which brings together thousands of emergency medical services professionals, field providers and agency leaders from more than 50 countries, aims to showcase Emirati innovation, build partnerships with EMS agencies and manufacturers, and increase international awareness of SANAD ahead of potential future deployments and partnerships.

Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, CEO of Dubai Ambulance, said, "Dubai Ambulance has always been on a mission to provide trusted, agile and proactive ambulance services, but 'Dubai-it' challenged us to prove it at speed. SANAD is that mandate come to life: an agile, proactive answer to crises no conventional ambulance could reach, taken from concept to a fully operational platform in record time.”

Renee LaPine, President and CEO of FERNO, said, "FERNO is extremely proud to be supporting the incredible work DCAS do as a true global leader in EMS. For 70 years, our business and our people have focussed on innovation that makes a difference to the professionals working in EMS, and those patients that need our help.”