Sixth Annual TRENDS Conference 2026 kicks off on October 12

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Global, a subsidiary of TRENDS GROUP, in coordination with its global offices across 26 countries, has announced the Sixth Annual TRENDS Conference 2026, titled "Sustainable Security: The Post-War Future of the Middle East".

The conference will take place on 12th October at The Ritz-Carlton, Abu Dhabi, bringing together international officials, experts, researchers and thought leaders from the UAE, the region and around the world.

Participants will include Mike Pompeo, former US Secretary of State and former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA); Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Federal National Council (FNC) and Chairman of the FNC Committee on Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs; Ambassador Michael Waltz, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations; and Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Details of the conference, its participants and partners were announced during a media briefing held by TRENDS Global.

Dr. Mohamed Abdullah Al-Ali, Chairman of TRENDS Group, said the conference comes amid rapid transformations in the Middle East and globally, with security, geopolitical and economic developments requiring a re-evaluation of concepts of security, stability and strategic partnerships.

He said the selection of Sustainable Security as the conference theme reflects the importance of shifting from responding to crises after they occur towards building systems better able to anticipate, adapt to and withstand shocks.

The conference will also feature a special panel discussion with Pompeo, moderated by Becky Anderson, CNN International Anchor and Managing Editor of CNN Abu Dhabi Bureau. A new book featuring insights into the post-war Middle East will also be launched during the event.

Awadh Al-Breiki, Director-General of TRENDS Global, said the conference will bring together political, military, academic and media figures from the United States, the United Kingdom and several European, Asian and Arab countries, alongside leaders and experts from the UAE.

He added that the event will provide an international platform for exchanging views on the future of regional security and ways to strengthen the capacity to address evolving developments and interconnected risks.

The conference will open with keynote addresses by Dr. Mohamed Abdullah Al-Ali, Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ambassador Michael Waltz and Admiral Brad Cooper.

It will feature four interconnected main sessions exploring various dimensions of sustainable security and the region's future: Rethinking Regional Security: What Comes After Deterrence?; The Information Battleground: Narratives, Influence and Conflict; Strength Through Partnerships: Alignments Reshaping the Balance of Power; and Resilient Connectivity: Securing Energy and Trade Flows in the Age of Geo-Economic Competition.

The conference will conclude with closing remarks and recommendations.