ENOC Group, Ministry of Community Empowerment sign MoU on employment, skills development

DUBAI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Community Empowerment to expand employment and professional development opportunities for eligible participants in the ministry's empowerment and social welfare programmes.

The partnership also covers youth engagement, specialised volunteering and capacity building, with the aim of supporting economic and social empowerment, strengthening workforce readiness and enabling individuals and organisations to develop their capabilities and contribute more actively to society.

The agreement was announced on the sidelines of ENOC’s participation at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026, which runs until 30th September at Dubai World Trade Centre, in the presence of Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Empowerment, along with senior officials.

Under the partnership, the Ministry will identify and nominate eligible candidates for relevant opportunities and follow up on their empowerment pathways, while ENOC will consider them for available roles based on recruitment requirements and business needs.

The partnership will also create opportunities for practical training, workplace exposure, and selected summer programmes, helping participants build experience and prepare for future education and employment.

The first phase will commence following the identification of the first cohort and the announcement of the programme launch date later this year. Participants will have access to career opportunities across [insert sectors/job functions within ENOC], giving them practical exposure to the workplace, relevant experience and a stronger foundation for future employment.

Young participants aged 15 to 18 will also have the opportunity to take part in selected ENOC summer programmes to gain early workplace experience, develop practical skills and explore potential education and career pathways.

Noor Abulhoul, Assistant Undersecretary Social Welfare and Empowerment Sector at the Ministry of Community Empowerment, said, “Our approach is rooted in the belief that financial stability is an essential part of a family’s long-term empowerment. We are therefore working to create a clear and connected journey for every beneficiary: understanding their circumstances and capabilities, building their readiness for employment, connecting them with the right opportunity, and continuing to support them after employment, so they can sustain their progress and build their careers.”

She added, "Through this partnership, we are connecting beneficiaries with opportunities aligned with labour market needs while also harnessing ENOC’s expertise. This is the kind of integrated partnership that can create lasting social and economic value.”

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Group CEO of ENOC, said, “Access to the right opportunity can make a meaningful difference at the start of someone’s career. This partnership is about helping individuals gain the experience, confidence and exposure they need to take that next step, while opening clearer pathways into the workforce. By collaborating with the Ministry of Community Empowerment, we can support more people in building the skills and experience that contribute to long-term economic independence and a more inclusive national workforce.”

ENOC’s participation at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026 also highlights the diversity of career paths available across the Group, giving visitors insight into work environments across its operations in Jebel Ali, Sharjah, Fujairah and retail sites throughout the Emirates.